Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Analysts at Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on WBA. ValuEngine upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.07.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded up $2.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.26. 15,480,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,145,039. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $56.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $39.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.23.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.19. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $36.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $207,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 34,714 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 17,004 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 3,698 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 14,490 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter valued at $438,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 15.6% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 9,557 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

