Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Trading Up 5.2% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) were up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $46.71 and last traded at $45.26. Approximately 15,544,255 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 11,145,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.03.

The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $36.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were paid a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 39.45%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WBA shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.07.

In other news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 5,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $207,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WBA. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 715 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $39.10 billion, a PE ratio of 93.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.67.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

