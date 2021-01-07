Warpaint London PLC (W7L.L) (LON:W7L) Trading 1.2% Higher

Warpaint London PLC (W7L.L) (LON:W7L)’s stock price traded up 1.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 77.75 ($1.02) and last traded at GBX 76.90 ($1.00). 98,198 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 149% from the average session volume of 39,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 76 ($0.99).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Warpaint London PLC (W7L.L) in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £59.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 256.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 73.02 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 69.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.89.

Warpaint London PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides color cosmetics. It operates through two segments, Branded and Close-Out. The company offers eye, face make-up, lip, and nail products; gift products; accessories and sets; brushes; and others. It also provides supply chain management services; and operates as a wholesaler.

