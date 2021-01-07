WaykiChain (WICC) Market Cap Achieves $35.37 Million

WaykiChain (CURRENCY:WICC) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 7th. WaykiChain has a total market cap of $35.37 million and $11.30 million worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, WaykiChain has traded up 16.7% against the US dollar. One WaykiChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000489 BTC on popular exchanges including $20.33, $13.77, $24.43 and $7.50.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002612 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00024114 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.67 or 0.00108800 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.43 or 0.00442436 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $88.76 or 0.00231771 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.55 or 0.00051063 BTC.

WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,000,000 coins. WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WaykiChain is waykichain.com

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WaykiChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WaykiChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WaykiChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

