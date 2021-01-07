WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $307.00

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $307.00 and last traded at $307.00, with a volume of 3243 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $265.25.

A number of research firms recently commented on WDFC. DA Davidson increased their price target on WD-40 from $233.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub lowered WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 69.77 and a beta of -0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $259.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.29. WD-40 had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $111.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that WD-40 will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. WD-40’s payout ratio is 60.91%.

In other news, Director William B. Noble sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.50, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,772.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey Holdsworth sold 1,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.32, for a total value of $383,260.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,839 shares of company stock valued at $1,385,816 in the last quarter. 2.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in WD-40 by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,649 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in WD-40 by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in WD-40 by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,880 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in WD-40 by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,649 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,909,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in WD-40 by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,583 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 Company Profile (NASDAQ:WDFC)

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

