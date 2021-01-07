WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.69 EPS

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.69, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $124.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.80 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 12.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. WD-40 updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:WDFC traded up $4.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $269.66. 103,942 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,179. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $259.83 and its 200-day moving average is $219.11. WD-40 has a 12-month low of $151.16 and a 12-month high of $272.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.29 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. WD-40’s payout ratio is presently 60.91%.

In other WD-40 news, Director William B. Noble sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.50, for a total value of $217,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,980,772.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jay Rembolt sold 1,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $406,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,853,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,839 shares of company stock worth $1,385,816 in the last 90 days. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WDFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. DA Davidson increased their price target on WD-40 from $233.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

