Webchain Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.00 (WEB)

Webchain (CURRENCY:WEB) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. One Webchain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including ChaoEX , STEX, EscoDEX and RaisEX. Webchain has a total market capitalization of $59,430.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Webchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Webchain has traded 29.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $148.89 or 0.00396160 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000549 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000381 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Webchain Profile

WEB is a coin. It launched on October 1st, 2017. Webchain’s total supply is 513,893,272 coins and its circulating supply is 163,892,747 coins. The official website for Webchain is webchain.network . The Reddit community for Webchain is /r/Webchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Webchain is webchain.network/news/archive . Webchain’s official Twitter account is @thewebchain

Buying and Selling Webchain

Webchain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EscoDEX, RaisEX, Coinroom, BiteBTC, STEX and ChaoEX . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Webchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Webchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Webchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

