Webis Holdings plc (WEB.L) (LON:WEB) Stock Price Up 45.5%

Webis Holdings plc (WEB.L) (LON:WEB)’s stock price rose 45.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 3.18 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.40 ($0.03). Approximately 17,681,883 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 144% from the average daily volume of 7,251,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.65 ($0.02).

The stock has a market capitalization of £9.44 million and a PE ratio of -24.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.58 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.20.

About Webis Holdings plc (WEB.L) (LON:WEB)

Webis Holdings plc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the gaming and technology sectors. It offers advanced deposit wagering services by passing wagers directly into global racetrack betting pools in real time; pari-mutuel wagering or pool-betting services through a range of distribution channels; and business-to business wagering product, as well as operates a telephone call center.

