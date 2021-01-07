Webster Bank N. A. Cuts Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Webster Bank N. A. cut its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,699 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 439.7% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,200,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 27,349,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,492,110. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.06. The stock had a trading volume of 27,526,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,491,049. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $43.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PFE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $40.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.87.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

