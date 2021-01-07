Webster Bank N. A. Cuts Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Webster Bank N. A. trimmed its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,846 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 845 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. United Bank increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 6,757 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.2% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 18,241 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter worth approximately $5,437,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 301.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 11,698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 8,785 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 145.0% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 6,497 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 3,845 shares during the last quarter. 68.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on HON shares. HSBC lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $167.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $178.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.06.

In other Honeywell International news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc acquired 44,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.39 per share, with a total value of $151,194.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 97,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,508. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 29,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.35, for a total value of $5,398,654.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 792,949 shares of company stock valued at $3,067,475. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $212.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,990,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,064. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.25. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.08 and a 1 year high of $216.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $149.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. The Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

