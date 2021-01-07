Webster Bank N. A. Decreases Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Webster Bank N. A. lowered its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,350 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,144 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 79,900.0% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the third quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

CSCO traded up $0.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,254,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,273,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.61. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $50.28.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The business had revenue of $11.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price target on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.54.

In related news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 47,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $2,015,563.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 371,384 shares of company stock worth $15,429,225 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

