Webster Bank N. A. Grows Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,527 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,612 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 2.4% of Webster Bank N. A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $20,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,072,613 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,067,428,000 after acquiring an additional 798,604 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 13,223,640 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,043,374,000 after acquiring an additional 290,688 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 40,772 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,298,000 after acquiring an additional 3,088 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,225,376 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $452,886,000 after purchasing an additional 371,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 1.6% during the second quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 35,302 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,184,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT traded up $6.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $218.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,524,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,262,740. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $216.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $132.52 and a 1-year high of $232.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The business had revenue of $37.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.67 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub raised Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Pritchard Capital raised Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $229.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $260.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price target (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.71.

In other Microsoft news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $44,516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 778,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,264,952.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total value of $23,253,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,392,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,875,343.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 334,500 shares of company stock worth $74,142,240. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

