Webster Bank N. A. Grows Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 5,203.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,966 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Grace Capital bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 73.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday. Truist lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Argus boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,221 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $153,706.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 1,500 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $67,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,201. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,387 shares of company stock valued at $342,162. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TFC stock traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,182,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,556,819. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $24.01 and a one year high of $56.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 85.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

