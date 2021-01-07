Webster Bank N. A. Has $10.72 Million Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 1.3% of Webster Bank N. A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $10,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Woodstock Corp raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 88,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,358,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 307,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 65,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 5.3% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 8,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co of Kansas purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth about $213,000. 62.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Truist increased their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.69.

Shares of NYSE PG traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $138.85. 7,192,993 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,239,548. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.12. The company has a market capitalization of $344.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $94.34 and a 52-week high of $146.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.21. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 306,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total transaction of $42,094,714.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $4,327,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,954 shares in the company, valued at $43,559,884.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 663,635 shares of company stock worth $93,052,467. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

