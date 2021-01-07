Webster Bank N. A. Has $2.49 Million Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,946 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $2,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KO. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 136.7% in the 3rd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 13,672 shares during the last quarter. Motco increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.7% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 230,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,295,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,074 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 18.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 104,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,180,000 after acquiring an additional 16,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 28.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 986,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,717,000 after purchasing an additional 219,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.96. The stock had a trading volume of 52,668,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,331,902. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $214.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.57. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $60.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.74.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.73%.

In related news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $4,975,000.00. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $10,024,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at $17,803,325.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,264,000 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Guggenheim lowered The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.22.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

