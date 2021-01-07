Webster Bank N. A. Increases Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,538 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Walmart comprises approximately 1.1% of Webster Bank N. A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $9,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the second quarter valued at $417,050,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Walmart by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,908,458 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,806,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662,599 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in Walmart by 13,727.6% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,629,170 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $227,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,388 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,516,157 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,471,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,467 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the third quarter valued at about $108,200,000. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WMT traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $146.65. 6,611,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,369,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $134.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 260,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.41, for a total value of $39,106,600.00. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 450,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.95, for a total value of $67,927,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,280,991 shares in the company, valued at $495,265,591.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,475,000 shares of company stock worth $1,388,575,145 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Walmart from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Walmart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “fair value” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.71.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

