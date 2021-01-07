Webster Bank N. A. Lowers Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Webster Bank N. A. lessened its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 30.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,152 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,952 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,983,238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $465,355,000 after purchasing an additional 659,549 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 29.3% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 116,114 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $18,115,000 after purchasing an additional 26,291 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at $473,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at $342,000. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. 61.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other 3M news, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total transaction of $1,016,294.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,832,100.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ivan K. Fong sold 15,073 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.62, for a total transaction of $2,601,901.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,266,081.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,052 shares of company stock worth $4,688,423. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MMM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub downgraded 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.00.

NYSE MMM traded down $4.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $169.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,806,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,611,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $174.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.03. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $114.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.54. The stock has a market cap of $97.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.17. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The company had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that 3M will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.62%.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

