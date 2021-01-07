Webster Bank N. A. Purchases 5,259 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,715 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,259 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for 0.8% of Webster Bank N. A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Harding Loevner LP raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 118.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its holdings in AbbVie by 70.8% during the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the third quarter worth $39,000. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $106.71. 7,443,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,702,008. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.59. The company has a market cap of $188.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $109.15.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 51,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $5,458,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,458,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $2,655,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,007,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 308,884 shares of company stock worth $30,552,196. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.50.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

