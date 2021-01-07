Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Price Target Increased to $46.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 2.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Webster Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on Webster Financial from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Webster Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.10.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Shares of WBS traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.38. 15,274 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 591,370. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 1.65. Webster Financial has a 1 year low of $18.16 and a 1 year high of $53.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.78 and its 200-day moving average is $31.64.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $294.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.02 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 20.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Webster Financial will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,016,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,671,000 after purchasing an additional 135,695 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 20.1% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,756,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,807,000 after purchasing an additional 461,109 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Webster Financial by 80.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,460,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,776,000 after buying an additional 651,014 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 27.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 661,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,474,000 after buying an additional 141,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 379,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

Featured Story: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.