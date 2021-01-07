Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Global Partners (GLP)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Global Partners (NYSE: GLP) in the last few weeks:

1/7/2021 – Global Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Global Partners is a Delaware limited partnership formed by affiliates of the Slifka family. Global Partners owns, controls or has access to one of the largest terminal networks of refined petroleum products in New England. Global Partners is one of the largest wholesale distributors of distillates such as home heating oil, diesel and kerosene, gasoline, and residual oil and bunker fuel to wholesalers, retailers and commercial customers in New England. “

12/31/2020 – Global Partners was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/30/2020 – Global Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Global Partners is a Delaware limited partnership formed by affiliates of the Slifka family. Global Partners owns, controls or has access to one of the largest terminal networks of refined petroleum products in New England. Global Partners is one of the largest wholesale distributors of distillates such as home heating oil, diesel and kerosene, gasoline, and residual oil and bunker fuel to wholesalers, retailers and commercial customers in New England. “

12/28/2020 – Global Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Global Partners is a Delaware limited partnership formed by affiliates of the Slifka family. Global Partners owns, controls or has access to one of the largest terminal networks of refined petroleum products in New England. Global Partners is one of the largest wholesale distributors of distillates such as home heating oil, diesel and kerosene, gasoline, and residual oil and bunker fuel to wholesalers, retailers and commercial customers in New England. “

12/23/2020 – Global Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Global Partners is a Delaware limited partnership formed by affiliates of the Slifka family. Global Partners owns, controls or has access to one of the largest terminal networks of refined petroleum products in New England. Global Partners is one of the largest wholesale distributors of distillates such as home heating oil, diesel and kerosene, gasoline, and residual oil and bunker fuel to wholesalers, retailers and commercial customers in New England. “

12/22/2020 – Global Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Global Partners is a Delaware limited partnership formed by affiliates of the Slifka family. Global Partners owns, controls or has access to one of the largest terminal networks of refined petroleum products in New England. Global Partners is one of the largest wholesale distributors of distillates such as home heating oil, diesel and kerosene, gasoline, and residual oil and bunker fuel to wholesalers, retailers and commercial customers in New England. “

12/18/2020 – Global Partners was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/10/2020 – Global Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Global Partners is a Delaware limited partnership formed by affiliates of the Slifka family. Global Partners owns, controls or has access to one of the largest terminal networks of refined petroleum products in New England. Global Partners is one of the largest wholesale distributors of distillates such as home heating oil, diesel and kerosene, gasoline, and residual oil and bunker fuel to wholesalers, retailers and commercial customers in New England. “

12/4/2020 – Global Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Global Partners is a Delaware limited partnership formed by affiliates of the Slifka family. Global Partners owns, controls or has access to one of the largest terminal networks of refined petroleum products in New England. Global Partners is one of the largest wholesale distributors of distillates such as home heating oil, diesel and kerosene, gasoline, and residual oil and bunker fuel to wholesalers, retailers and commercial customers in New England. “

12/2/2020 – Global Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Global Partners is a Delaware limited partnership formed by affiliates of the Slifka family. Global Partners owns, controls or has access to one of the largest terminal networks of refined petroleum products in New England. Global Partners is one of the largest wholesale distributors of distillates such as home heating oil, diesel and kerosene, gasoline, and residual oil and bunker fuel to wholesalers, retailers and commercial customers in New England. “

11/9/2020 – Global Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Global Partners is a Delaware limited partnership formed by affiliates of the Slifka family. Global Partners owns, controls or has access to one of the largest terminal networks of refined petroleum products in New England. Global Partners is one of the largest wholesale distributors of distillates such as home heating oil, diesel and kerosene, gasoline, and residual oil and bunker fuel to wholesalers, retailers and commercial customers in New England. “

GLP traded down $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $17.10. 165,602 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,151. Global Partners LP has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $20.45. The company has a market cap of $581.31 million, a PE ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.09 and its 200-day moving average is $13.64.

Get Global Partners LP alerts:

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.38. Global Partners had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Global Partners LP will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLP. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Global Partners during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Global Partners by 129.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,772 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 7,202 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Global Partners by 13.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,053 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Global Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Global Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.64% of the company’s stock.

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states and New York.

Read More: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Partners LP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Partners LP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.