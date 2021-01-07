Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Kinnate Biopharma (KNTE)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ: KNTE) in the last few weeks:

12/28/2020 – Kinnate Biopharma is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

12/28/2020 – Kinnate Biopharma is now covered by analysts at Wedbush. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

12/28/2020 – Kinnate Biopharma is now covered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock.

12/28/2020 – Kinnate Biopharma is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of KNTE traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,141. Kinnate Biopharma Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.14 and a 1-year high of $48.75.

Get Kinnate Biopharma Inc alerts:

In other news, Director James B. Tananbaum acquired 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $20,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors for treating genomically defined cancers. The company's lead product candidate is KIN002787, which is a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Kinnate Biopharma Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinnate Biopharma Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.