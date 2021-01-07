Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Kinnate Biopharma (KNTE)

Posted by on Jan 7th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ: KNTE) in the last few weeks:

  • 12/28/2020 – Kinnate Biopharma is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.
  • 12/28/2020 – Kinnate Biopharma is now covered by analysts at Wedbush. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.
  • 12/28/2020 – Kinnate Biopharma is now covered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock.
  • 12/28/2020 – Kinnate Biopharma is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of KNTE traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,141. Kinnate Biopharma Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.14 and a 1-year high of $48.75.

In other news, Director James B. Tananbaum acquired 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $20,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors for treating genomically defined cancers. The company's lead product candidate is KIN002787, which is a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Kinnate Biopharma Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinnate Biopharma Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.