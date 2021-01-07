Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Amyris (AMRS)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Amyris (NASDAQ: AMRS) recently:

1/6/2021 – Amyris was upgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

1/4/2021 – Amyris was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Amyris INC is an integrated renewable products company applying industrial synthetic biology to genetically modify microorganisms to serve as living factories. Amyris designs these microorganisms to produce defined molecules for use as renewable chemicals and transportation fuels. The Company is engaged in the development of farmesene- a molecule, which serves as the base chemical building block for a wide range of renewable products to replace existing products that are derived from petroleum, plant or animal sources and that may be of lower quality or higher price. Amyris INC is headquartered in Emeryville, CA. “

12/28/2020 – Amyris was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

12/21/2020 – Amyris was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/18/2020 – Amyris was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/16/2020 – Amyris had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright.

11/25/2020 – Amyris is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc. They set a “market perform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

11/25/2020 – Amyris is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.35 price target on the stock.

11/10/2020 – Amyris was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Amyris INC is an integrated renewable products company applying industrial synthetic biology to genetically modify microorganisms to serve as living factories. Amyris designs these microorganisms to produce defined molecules for use as renewable chemicals and transportation fuels. The Company is engaged in the development of farmesene- a molecule, which serves as the base chemical building block for a wide range of renewable products to replace existing products that are derived from petroleum, plant or animal sources and that may be of lower quality or higher price. Amyris INC is headquartered in Emeryville, CA. “

Shares of AMRS traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.73. 11,385,330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,233,528. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.57. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.04. Amyris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $9.83.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $34.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.76 million. Analysts anticipate that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMRS. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amyris by 1,008.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,900,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,150,000 after acquiring an additional 6,277,958 shares in the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amyris by 29.2% in the third quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 13,158,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977,442 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amyris by 29.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,769,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,720 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amyris in the second quarter worth about $6,449,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amyris by 8.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,890,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.46% of the company’s stock.

Amyris, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops technology that creates microbial strains to produce artemisinic acid, a precursor of artemisinin, an anti-malarial drug. The company's technology platform enables to engineer microbes and use them as catalysts to metabolize renewable, plant-sourced sugars into large volume, high-value ingredients.

