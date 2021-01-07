Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Mohawk Group (MWK)

Posted by on Jan 7th, 2021


Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Mohawk Group (NASDAQ: MWK) in the last few weeks:

  • 12/28/2020 – Mohawk Group is now covered by analysts at Sidoti. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.
  • 12/23/2020 – Mohawk Group was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
  • 12/17/2020 – Mohawk Group had its price target raised by analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $15.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 12/16/2020 – Mohawk Group is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.
  • 12/5/2020 – Mohawk Group was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

NASDAQ MWK opened at $19.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.87. Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.42 and a one year high of $19.89. The firm has a market cap of $417.68 million, a PE ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 4.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.27. Mohawk Group had a negative return on equity of 265.80% and a negative net margin of 20.49%. The company had revenue of $58.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.96 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MWK. Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,085,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Mohawk Group during the 3rd quarter worth $3,605,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Mohawk Group during the 3rd quarter worth $358,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Mohawk Group during the third quarter worth about $2,043,000. 13.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States and internationally. The company provides home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOmeLabs, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands.

