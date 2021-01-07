Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for LCI Industries (LCII)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for LCI Industries (NYSE: LCII):

1/7/2021 – LCI Industries was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $147.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “LCI Industries is a supplier of components to the recreational vehicle and manufactured housing industries as well as adjacent industries including bus, cargo and equestrian trailer, marine and heavy truck. The company’s product portfolio includes awnings, suspension enhancement, chassis, doors and laminates, electronics, interior, software and apps, windows and glass, thermoformed bath and kitchen products. LCI Industries, formerly known as formerly Drew Industries Incorporated, is based in Elkhart, Indiana. “

1/6/2021 – LCI Industries was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “LCI Industries is a supplier of components to the recreational vehicle and manufactured housing industries as well as adjacent industries including bus, cargo and equestrian trailer, marine and heavy truck. The company’s product portfolio includes awnings, suspension enhancement, chassis, doors and laminates, electronics, interior, software and apps, windows and glass, thermoformed bath and kitchen products. LCI Industries, formerly known as formerly Drew Industries Incorporated, is based in Elkhart, Indiana. “

12/31/2020 – LCI Industries was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/22/2020 – LCI Industries was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

NYSE:LCII traded up $2.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $141.22. 3,786 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,510. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.99. LCI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $55.29 and a fifty-two week high of $140.53.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $827.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.96 million. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. On average, analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.37%.

In other news, CEO Jason Lippert sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,035,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jamie Schnur sold 847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.41, for a total value of $110,457.27. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,583,422.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,847 shares of company stock valued at $2,110,457 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of LCI Industries by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $629,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $340,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of LCI Industries by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 5,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. 87.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

