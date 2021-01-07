Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $21.92

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.92 and traded as low as $21.22. Weingarten Realty Investors shares last traded at $21.93, with a volume of 895,667 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Weingarten Realty Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. ValuEngine raised Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub cut Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Weingarten Realty Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weingarten Realty Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.60.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.20). Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 54.62%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. Weingarten Realty Investors’s payout ratio is presently 34.29%.

In related news, Director Shelaghmichael C. Brown sold 3,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total transaction of $60,186.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,021 shares in the company, valued at $556,073.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 0.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 136,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 4.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors raised its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 1.3% in the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 89,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Finally, Eii Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 6.3% in the third quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Weingarten Realty Investors Company Profile (NYSE:WRI)

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

