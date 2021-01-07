Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.17. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $8.17, with a volume of 272,306 shares trading hands.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 13th will be paid a $0.0558 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 12th.
In other news, Portfolio Manager Christopher M. Lee acquired 10,000 shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.07 per share, with a total value of $80,700.00. Following the purchase, the portfolio manager now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
About Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD)
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below investment grade debt securities, high-yield debt securities, loans and preferred stocks rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Group.
