Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.17. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $8.17, with a volume of 272,306 shares trading hands.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 13th will be paid a $0.0558 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 12th.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Christopher M. Lee acquired 10,000 shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.07 per share, with a total value of $80,700.00. Following the purchase, the portfolio manager now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,044,549 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $6,664,000 after acquiring an additional 61,448 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund by 6.2% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 54,658 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. CNH Partners LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund by 28.4% in the second quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 76,074 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 16,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund by 11.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,591 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 9,976 shares during the last quarter.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below investment grade debt securities, high-yield debt securities, loans and preferred stocks rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Group.

