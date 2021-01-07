Wells Fargo & Company Increases MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Price Target to $90.00

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) had its target price upped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.02% from the company’s current price.

MSM has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.88.

Shares of NYSE:MSM opened at $83.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. MSC Industrial Direct has a fifty-two week low of $44.93 and a fifty-two week high of $87.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.09. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.01.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The business had revenue of $771.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 63.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 29.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 31.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

