Wells Fargo & Company Increases MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Price Target to $90.00

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) had its price objective raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 8.02% from the company’s current price.

MSM has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub lowered MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.88.

Shares of NYSE MSM opened at $83.32 on Thursday. MSC Industrial Direct has a 12 month low of $44.93 and a 12 month high of $87.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.71 and a 200-day moving average of $72.09.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $771.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 63.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 29.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the third quarter valued at $86,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 31.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the second quarter valued at $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

