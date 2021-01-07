Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Rating Increased to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) was upgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $38.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $26.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.24% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. DA Davidson raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.06.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Shares of WFC stock opened at $32.69 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.49. The company has a market cap of $135.16 billion, a PE ratio of 88.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $53.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $18.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.87 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,920,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $642,000. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 189.7% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,060,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,158,000 after purchasing an additional 694,701 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 8,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 173,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Read More: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.