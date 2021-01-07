WeOwn Price Up 45.2% Over Last Week (CHX)

WeOwn (CURRENCY:CHX) traded up 9.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. One WeOwn coin can currently be purchased for $0.0113 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. WeOwn has a total market capitalization of $1.12 million and approximately $727,187.00 worth of WeOwn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, WeOwn has traded up 45.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.76 or 0.00039378 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004896 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.85 or 0.00279723 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00027119 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $984.97 or 0.02627852 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00012763 BTC.

About WeOwn

WeOwn (CRYPTO:CHX) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 25th, 2018. WeOwn’s total supply is 168,956,522 coins and its circulating supply is 99,719,012 coins. WeOwn’s official message board is medium.com/ownmarket . WeOwn’s official website is weown.com . WeOwn’s official Twitter account is @OwnMarket

Buying and Selling WeOwn

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeOwn directly using U.S. dollars.

