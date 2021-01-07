West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Hits New 1-Year High at $305.07

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $305.07 and last traded at $304.06, with a volume of 511023 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $294.14.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WST. Zacks Investment Research raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $313.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, October 24th. BidaskClub raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Stephens started coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $276.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.78.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $548.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.15 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.99%.

In other news, Director Patrick J. Zenner purchased 335 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $93.94 per share, for a total transaction of $31,469.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 66,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,244,661.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP George Lloyd Miller sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.67, for a total value of $2,670,030.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,540 shares in the company, valued at $4,906,921.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 12.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,620,187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,958,248,000 after acquiring an additional 938,852 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 7,826.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 580,698 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $131,917,000 after acquiring an additional 573,372 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,940,029 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,907,816,000 after acquiring an additional 267,185 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 35.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 659,321 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $181,248,000 after acquiring an additional 172,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 660.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 186,516 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,273,000 after buying an additional 162,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile (NYSE:WST)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, Ireland, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

