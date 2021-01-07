Western Energy Services (OTCMKTS:WEEEF) Stock Price Up 10.1%

Western Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:WEEEF)’s stock price was up 10.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.34 and last traded at $0.34. Approximately 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 13,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.21. The company has a market cap of $31.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.10.

Get Western Energy Services alerts:

Western Energy Services (OTCMKTS:WEEEF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Western Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 16.28% and a negative net margin of 56.14%. The company had revenue of $10.09 million for the quarter.

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment provides contract drilling services using drilling rigs and auxiliary equipment to contracts with exploration and production companies.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Western Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.