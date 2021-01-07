WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.32 Per Share

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of WestRock in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.32 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for WestRock’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.90 EPS.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. WestRock had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. WestRock’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of WestRock from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of WestRock from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.64.

Shares of WRK stock opened at $46.25 on Thursday. WestRock has a 12-month low of $21.50 and a 12-month high of $46.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.77 and a 200-day moving average of $35.66.

In related news, insider James B. Porter sold 19,202 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total transaction of $831,830.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,084,297.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in WestRock in the third quarter worth $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of WestRock by 60.8% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of WestRock by 86.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WestRock by 75.8% during the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WestRock by 58.1% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

