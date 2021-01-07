WeTrust Trading Up 173.3% Over Last Week (TRST)

WeTrust (CURRENCY:TRST) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. One WeTrust token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WeTrust has a market cap of $780,139.89 and $369.00 worth of WeTrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, WeTrust has traded up 173.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00040212 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004992 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $111.17 or 0.00288744 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00028199 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,025.78 or 0.02664233 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00012746 BTC.

WeTrust Token Profile

WeTrust (TRST) is a token. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2017. WeTrust’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,147,500 tokens. The official website for WeTrust is www.wetrust.io . The official message board for WeTrust is medium.com/wetrust-blog . WeTrust’s official Twitter account is @WeTrustPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WeTrust is /r/WeTrustPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling WeTrust

WeTrust can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeTrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WeTrust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WeTrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

