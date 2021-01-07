Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.80.

WPM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Peel Hunt initiated coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 1st. Raymond James set a $64.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $523,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 87,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 13,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,076,000. 59.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WPM opened at $45.40 on Thursday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of $18.66 and a fifty-two week high of $57.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.33. The company has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.47, a PEG ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $307.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 85.71%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

