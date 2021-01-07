Whitbread PLC (WTB.L) (LON:WTB) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,528.08

Shares of Whitbread PLC (WTB.L) (LON:WTB) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2,528.08 and traded as high as $3,203.00. Whitbread PLC (WTB.L) shares last traded at $3,142.00, with a volume of 626,126 shares.

WTB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Whitbread PLC (WTB.L) from GBX 3,600 ($47.03) to GBX 3,500 ($45.73) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Whitbread PLC (WTB.L) from GBX 2,150 ($28.09) to GBX 2,350 ($30.70) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Whitbread PLC (WTB.L) in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,915 ($38.08).

The stock has a market capitalization of £6.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,135.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,528.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.30.

Whitbread PLC operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates approximately 820 hotels with 78,500 rooms under the Premier Inn and the hub by Premier Inn brand names; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

