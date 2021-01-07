White Gold Corp. (WGO.V) (CVE:WGO) Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of White Gold Corp. (WGO.V) (CVE:WGO) were up 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.82 and last traded at C$0.80. Approximately 68,833 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 160,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.79.

Separately, Eight Capital boosted their target price on shares of White Gold Corp. (WGO.V) from C$2.50 to C$3.20 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th.

The stock has a market cap of C$105.52 million and a P/E ratio of -25.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.77 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.93.

White Gold Corp. operates as a gold exploration company in Canada. It owns a claim portfolio of approximately 420,000 hectares, including its flagship project Golden Saddle and Arc deposits located in the White Gold property in Dawson City, Yukon. The company is partnered with Agnico Eagle Mines Limited and Kinross Gold Corporation.

