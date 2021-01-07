Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) Trading Up 6.9%

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN)’s share price traded up 6.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $48.74 and last traded at $48.03. 126,397 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 126,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.91.

WLDN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Capital increased their target price on Willdan Group from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Willdan Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine lowered Willdan Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Willdan Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $579.91 million, a PE ratio of -57.82 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $104.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.40 million. Willdan Group had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.16%. As a group, analysts predict that Willdan Group, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Willdan Group by 3.1% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,430 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Willdan Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 76.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,940 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 4,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Willdan Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 493,815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,587,000 after buying an additional 4,294 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

About Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN)

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

