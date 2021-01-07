William Blair Comments on SunOpta Inc. (SOY.TO)’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:SOY)

SunOpta Inc. (SOY.TO) (TSE:SOY) (NASDAQ:STKL) – Investment analysts at William Blair lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SunOpta Inc. (SOY.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 4th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.12.

SunOpta Inc. (SOY.TO) stock opened at C$15.13 on Thursday. SunOpta Inc. has a 12-month low of C$1.82 and a 12-month high of C$15.67. The stock has a market cap of C$1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -126.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.77.

SunOpta Inc. (SOY.TO) (TSE:SOY) (NASDAQ:STKL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$419.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$412.30 million.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers; and sources and produces organic and non-genetically modified (non-GMO) ingredients for food industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Ingredients, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

