William Blair Comments on Zumiez Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Zumiez in a report issued on Tuesday, January 5th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia expects that the apparel and footwear maker will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Zumiez’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $271.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.20 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ZUMZ. BidaskClub cut Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Zumiez from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Zumiez in a research note on Friday, December 4th. ValuEngine cut Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Zumiez from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

Shares of Zumiez stock opened at $39.21 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $998.91 million, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.55. Zumiez has a twelve month low of $13.13 and a twelve month high of $39.26.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zumiez by 10.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,230 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Zumiez during the third quarter worth about $270,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Zumiez by 57.5% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,116 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Zumiez during the third quarter worth about $340,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Zumiez by 2.8% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,527 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Adam Christopher Ellis sold 699 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $26,575.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $746,750.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas D. Campion sold 100,000 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $3,605,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 198,630 shares of company stock worth $7,281,447. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 718 stores, including 607 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 48 stores in Europe, and 11 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

