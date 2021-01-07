Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $24.95

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.95 and traded as high as $33.07. Willis Lease Finance shares last traded at $32.64, with a volume of 13,955 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $195.02 million, a PE ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25.

Get Willis Lease Finance alerts:

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $70.61 million for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 10.58%.

In other news, SVP Austin Chandler Willis sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $57,075.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 90,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,790.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, President Brian Richard Hole sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total value of $209,721.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 87,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,448,485.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,444 shares of company stock worth $467,951. Company insiders own 51.76% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Willis Lease Finance stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.09% of Willis Lease Finance at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Willis Lease Finance Company Profile (NASDAQ:WLFC)

Willis Lease Finance Corporation engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and related aircraft equipment for air carriers, manufacturers, and overhaul/repair facilities worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Lease Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Lease Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.