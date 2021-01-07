WiMi Hologram Cloud (NASDAQ:WIMI) Trading 9.9% Higher

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI)’s stock price traded up 9.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.50 and last traded at $6.30. 3,707,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 120% from the average session volume of 1,685,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.73.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.73.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WIMI. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About WiMi Hologram Cloud (NASDAQ:WIMI)

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc provides augmented reality (AR) based holographic services and products in China. It operates in two segments, Augmented Reality, and AR Entertainment. The company primarily offers holographic AR advertising services and holographic AR entertainment products. Its holographic AR advertising software enables users to insert into video footages real or animated three dimensional objects; and online holographic AR advertising solution embeds holographic AR ads into films.

