Wing (WING) Price Reaches $13.50 on Top Exchanges

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. Wing has a market cap of $11.37 million and approximately $2.47 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Wing has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Wing token can now be purchased for $13.50 or 0.00034820 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002579 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00024128 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.75 or 0.00107696 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $171.01 or 0.00441084 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.31 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.73 or 0.00228867 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00051806 BTC.

Wing Token Profile

Wing’s total supply is 2,342,280 tokens and its circulating supply is 842,280 tokens. The official message board for Wing is medium.com/wingfinance

Wing Token Trading

Wing can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wing should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wing using one of the exchanges listed above.

