Wings Price Hits $0.0265 on Top Exchanges (WINGS)

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. One Wings token can now be bought for about $0.0265 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Wings has traded down 15.4% against the dollar. Wings has a total market cap of $2.65 million and approximately $11,565.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Wings alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00038958 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00004928 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $104.31 or 0.00277094 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00027550 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $995.14 or 0.02643557 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00012837 BTC.

Wings Profile

Wings (CRYPTO:WINGS) is a token. It launched on April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 tokens. Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wings’ official website is wings.ai . The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO

Wings Token Trading

Wings can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wings should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wings using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wings and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.