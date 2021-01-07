Winpak Ltd. (WPK.TO) (TSE:WPK) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $43.62

Winpak Ltd. (WPK.TO) (TSE:WPK)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $43.62 and traded as low as $43.00. Winpak Ltd. (WPK.TO) shares last traded at $43.03, with a volume of 42,994 shares traded.

WPK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Winpak Ltd. (WPK.TO) from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. CIBC upgraded Winpak Ltd. (WPK.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$45.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th.

Get Winpak Ltd. (WPK.TO) alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$42.90 and a 200-day moving average price of C$43.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 10.93 and a quick ratio of 9.00.

Winpak Ltd. (WPK.TO) (TSE:WPK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$280.65 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Winpak Ltd. will post 1.7000001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. Winpak Ltd. (WPK.TO)’s payout ratio is 5.44%.

Winpak Ltd. (WPK.TO) Company Profile (TSE:WPK)

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, Flexible Packaging, and Packaging Machinery. The Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding segment offers portion control and single-serve containers, plastic sheets, and custom and retort trays, as well as lidding products for food, pet food, beverage, dairy, and industrial and healthcare applications; and specialized printed packaging products to the pharmaceutical, healthcare, nutraceutical, and cosmetic and personal care markets.

Read More: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Winpak Ltd. (WPK.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winpak Ltd. (WPK.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.