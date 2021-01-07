Wipro (WIT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 13th. Analysts expect Wipro to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Wipro had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 15.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. On average, analysts expect Wipro to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:WIT traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.94. The stock had a trading volume of 17,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,891,378. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.35 and its 200 day moving average is $4.59. Wipro has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $6.12. The stock has a market cap of $33.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Investec cut Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Wipro in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wipro has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. It operates in three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

