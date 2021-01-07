WisdomTree CBOE S&P 500 PutWrite Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:PUTW) Shares Up 0%

WisdomTree CBOE S&P 500 PutWrite Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:PUTW) shares were up 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.65 and last traded at $28.42. Approximately 10,596 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 10,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.41.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.82.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fundamentun LLC boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree CBOE S&P 500 PutWrite Strategy Fund by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 55,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Truadvice LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree CBOE S&P 500 PutWrite Strategy Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $914,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in WisdomTree CBOE S&P 500 PutWrite Strategy Fund by 1.5% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,665,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,562,000 after acquiring an additional 23,938 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in WisdomTree CBOE S&P 500 PutWrite Strategy Fund by 2.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree CBOE S&P 500 PutWrite Strategy Fund in the second quarter valued at about $54,000.

