WisdomTree Chinese Yuan Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:CYB) Stock Price Up 0.1%

WisdomTree Chinese Yuan Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:CYB) rose 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $27.68 and last traded at $27.62. Approximately 30,601 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 32,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.60.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.22.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in WisdomTree Chinese Yuan Strategy Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Chinese Yuan Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:CYB) by 1,084.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,672 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.26% of WisdomTree Chinese Yuan Strategy Fund worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

