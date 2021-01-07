WisdomTree Emerging Markets ESG Fund (BATS:DVEM) Shares Up 2%

WisdomTree Emerging Markets ESG Fund (BATS:DVEM)’s stock price shot up 2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $36.77 and last traded at $36.77. 4,791 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $36.04.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.69.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ESG Fund stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ESG Fund (BATS:DVEM) by 229.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ESG Fund were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Read More: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets ESG Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets ESG Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.