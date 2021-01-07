WisdomTree Europe Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:EUSC) Trading 1% Higher

WisdomTree Europe Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:EUSC) shares were up 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $31.75 and last traded at $31.58. Approximately 1,365 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 5,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.27.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.25.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in WisdomTree Europe Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 95,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 49,700 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund by 412.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $697,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000.

